In Other News: This Photo Of An Elephant Snuggling An Ostrich

For that reason, we're bringing you this photo of a baby elephant named Jotto cuddled up to an ostrich named Pea.

Conservationists with the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya came across Pea two years ago today, while they were rescuing a different infant elephant. The trust is well-known for its rescue and rehabilitation program for orphaned elephants.

Pea and her brother, Pod, were brought back to its Nairobi nursery to be raised as part of the elephant herd. Pod eventually struck out on his own, but Pea has remained. According to the trust:

"Pea obviously felt totally 'at home' amongst the orphaned elephants, allowing them to suckle her thighs, lying down in the soft earth pile with them when they enjoyed dusting their wet bodies after the mudbath."

Her caregivers believe that the ostrich has "imprinted" with the elephant herd. And, so, she passes her days playing with her elephant friends.

