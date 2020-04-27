© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

READ: Coronavirus Testing Guidelines From The White House

By NPR Staff
Published April 27, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
A health worker dons protective gear at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up by the Los Angeles Fire Department in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday. The Trump administration has released new guidelines on testing.
The White House released guidance on coronavirus testing on Monday, which reiterates the administration's work on testing and includes recommendations for states to further develop and implement their own testing plans.

The outline comes as the country inches closer to reopening, with some states moving much quicker than others. Testing is seen as a key part of that effort. A lack of widespread testing has also been a point of criticism for the administration — as has the focus on reopening the economy while cases in the U.S. continue to rise.

"Having these plans and programs in place will help States prevent and contain local outbreaks that may occur as economic and social activities expand across the country," the administration's document says.

Read the guidance here.

NPR Staff
