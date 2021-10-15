© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hispanic Heritage Month 2021: September 15 to October 15

WUWM is honoring the lives of Latinos in Milwaukee and their contributions to the community during Hispanic Heritage Month.

We’ll bring you stories about the contributions and influence Hispanic and Latino Americans have had on our history, culture, and community.

Listen for reports during Morning Edition and tune in for conversations during Lake Effect, at noon though October 15, 2021.