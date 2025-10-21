‘Something isn’t adding up’: Milwaukee residents raise safety concerns at assembly

At Serb Hall on Sunday, Oct. 19 over 800 Milwaukee-area residents gathered to share their concerns about public safety and poor living conditions.

Common Ground is a citizen-led group that identifies issues faced by local communities. The organization hosts assemblies to recognize and address resident concerns.

This year, Common Ground announced two new campaigns: increasing public safety on Milwaukee’s south side and the launch of Tenants United, a nonprofit that aims to hold problem landlords accountable.

Common Ground member, Gabriela Diéguez, read comments submitted by concerned residents during the weekend event.

"I like to walk, but I don’t want to be robbed," a resident wrote. "I do not want to bury any more young parishioners."

Some residents, like Anne Rachwal, spoke to the crowd. Rachwal says her car was stolen twice. She described other robberies and assaults on her, like when she reported to police that a neighbor poured bleach on her head. Rachwal says the attack left her emotionally defeated.

"And in all reality [it] has paralyzed my faith in humanity," says Rachwal. "We could do better than this."

Some Common Ground members expressed frustrations with how the Milwaukee Police Department has responded to emergency calls, according to resident complaints the group has received.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez apologized on behalf of the city’s emergency services.

"We must do and demand better," says Pérez. "It’s never OK not to provide quality service to those in need. It’s especially harmful now as marginalized people are being harassed and treated less than human just because of the color of their skin."

Milwaukee Police data from June showed that violent crime is down 17%. But Pérez says he doesn’t want to focus on that when people are concerned about walking in their neighborhood.

"Something isn’t adding up," he says. "You have my steadfast commitment to call out injustice when it occurs and to be a partner with you in demanding better service."

Common Ground is scheduled to meet with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman in January. The group announced it will share its south side public safety plan in the coming months.