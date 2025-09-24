Get a closeup look at where Milwaukee's contaminated sediment will be stored

You may have noticed cranes and barges at work along Milwaukee’s port, just north of the Lake Express Ferry terminal. On Sept. 24, you have an opportunity to learn about the work that’s going on there.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is hosting one-mile walking tours of the Dredged Material Management Facility.

When it’s done, it will be a watertight storage space that will hold vast amounts of contaminated sediment slated to be removed from Milwaukee’s rivers and estuary.

“We started the DMMF project back in 2020. We finished the design in 2023 and construction started in 2024,” Bridget Henk says. She’s a senior project manager with MMSD.

The sound of pounding fills the air.

“Right now you’re hearing some of our pipe piles going in. Those are circular piles that are part of the perimeter of the DMMF. There are more than 950 of those piles as part of this facility,” Henk says.

Two parallel walls of sheet piling will surround the facility.

The lakebed serves as its foundation. “But each of those piles that we’re putting in goes about 50 feet into that lakebed. So that’s a pretty significant depth to be able to get underneath that. In the case when they have a rock or an obstruction that’s blocking the way, they may need to use a hammer like we hear now to get past that obstruction,” Henk says.

Eventually a 2 ½- to 3-foot “soil mix” wall will keep the contaminated sediment within the DMMF.

“Bentonite, blast furnace slag and fly ash. That’s combined with the sand and water to create that cementitious mixture that creates the wall,” Henk says.

She says coming up with the right proportions of each “ingredient” took months of meetings, laboratory tests and finally testing in the real world.

“That whole testing period was about nine months,” Henk says.

While MMSD constructs the DMMF, the EPA is puzzling out how the sediment will be delivered to the facility.

“The intent is that all of that material is going to be removed by something called the hydraulic dredge, which would pump that material from the bottom of the river all the way over here. And the biggest benefit of doing it with that method is that you don’t have trucks going back and forth from our waterways downtown to the DMMF and filling it. The hydraulic dredge is faster, it’s cleaner,” Henk says.

As the sediment enters the DMMF, water will be removed. That means the DMMF will need its own water treatment facility.

“Since the water is going right to Lake Michigan, the DNR is actually the main reviewing entity,” Henk says.

Henk says partnering agencies meet every week to keep this $150 million project on track.

“And we always have something to talk about because there’s so much happening here and so much coordination that needs to happen when you’re working on something of this magnitude, and it’s partnerships like I’ve never seen,” Henk says.

She calls the work a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do better with our waterways, an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It makes me feel real good,” Henk says.

MMSD is hosting a walking tour Sept. 24 between 5 and 6 p.m. You can find more information here.

