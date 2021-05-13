Native American Heritage Month
WUWM is honoring the lives of Native Americans in Wisconsin, particularly in Milwaukee. WUWM pays tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions, and their contributions to the community during National Native American Heritage Month.
We’ll bring you stories about the contributions and influence Native Americans have had on our history, culture, and community.
Listen for reports during Morning Edition and tune in for conversations during Lake Effect, at noon through end of November.