Exploring Milwaukee's newest restaurants and some that have recently closed

It’s the holiday season and many of us are looking for things to do with the family — including trying out new restaurants. And if you’re looking for a great new place to try, Lori Fredrich has you covered.

She’s the dining editor for On Milwaukee, and she regularly joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about some of the latest restaurants in Milwaukee — and to look back at some of the beloved restaurants that have recently closed.

Openings

Döner Kebab

138 E. Capital Dr., Milwaukee

A doner kebab are a popular street food in Germany, brought to the country by Turkish workers. It’s essentially a sandwich featuring meat and different sauces and is often eaten as a late-night treat. Milwaukee’s Doner Kebab restaurant is an additional location of a restaurant first opened in Hartford, Wisconsin.

“They had people traveling from Chicago, Oshkosh… A lot of the people were coming to Hartford from Milwaukee,” says Fredrich. "So they decided to open another location in Milwaukee.”

Lori Fredrich A doner kebab from the restaurant Doner Kebab in Milwaukee.

Wioletta's Polish Kitchen

7135 S. 13th St., Oak Creek

It’s been four years since Milwaukee had a Polish restaurant, according to Fredrich. Now, Wioletta’s Polish Kitchen has stepped in, featuring a wide array of Polish foods like stuffed cabbage, pierogi and pork cutlets.

“People have been very excited about the opening. I would just encourage people to really support the concept, because I do think people get really excited about Polish restaurants and then the support seems to wane in terms of how many people go to the restaurant on a regular basis and restaurants need those regulars,” Fredrich explains.

Cassis

333 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Tbis modern French restaurant has yet to open, but critics are already excited about this new project from the owners of Birch.

Fredrich explains, “[Cassis] was put on [Bon Appetit’s] list of must-try restaurants for 2025.”

Aya

700 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

“This is going to be a Mediterranean restaurant and they kind of have described it as Mediterranean, but as a place that will capture the spirit of the spice/rice markets. So we don’t know a lot,” says Fredrich.

Aya is likely to open in early 2026.

Lori Fredrich A dish from Nadi Plates, which will soon open a brick and mortar restaurant in Milwaukee.

Nadi Plates

2238 N Farwell Ave., Milwaukee

Nadi Plates already operates a food truck and catering business in Milwaukee, serving homemade Italian food. The new brick and mortar restaurant will replace the Crossroads Collective Food Hall.

Fredrich says, “Ultimately it’s going to become a pretty big Italian restaurant. I’m crossing my fingers on this.”

Closings

Martino's

1215 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee

“Martino’s began when Mary Anderson, who is a Chicago-native, came to Milwaukee,” says Fredrich. “She was really just longing to bring Milwaukeeans a taste of home, which was Chicago. And so she started Martino’s as a seasonal stand where she sold Chicago-style food items.”

The restaurant featured a wide array of Chicago delicacies, including Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. Martino’s expanded to a brick-and-mortal building in the 1990’s, which still stands today. The restaurant is scheduled to close in December.

Lori Fredrich The inside of AJ Bombers in Milwaukee, on Water Street.

AJ Bombers

1247 N. Water St., Milwaukee

This beloved burger place is closing after 16 years. AJ Bombers made a name for itself after beating Sobelman’s burger in a contest on the Travel Channel show Food Wars.

“It has been such an incredible success story and maybe a surprising one for Milwaukee. It’s just gotten so much great publicity, with the Burger Wars and over social media. But I think the neighborhood has changed,” says Fredrich.

Ouzo Cafe

776 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

The Ouzo Cafe in Downtown Milwaukee is closing.

“This has been a spot that has been just really reliable for Greek staples. For a long time they’ve been a popular spot for late night.”

Lori Fredrich A sandwich from Saucy Swine.

Saucy Swine

2245 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis

After operating out of Red Bar for 13 years, this BBQ place will no longer be serving there, at least for now.

“They will be continuing to operate their catering business during the summer months. So if people want to hire them for weddings or parties in the summer next year, they will be available for that,” says Fredrich