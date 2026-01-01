Clara Velásquez

Clara was named WUWM's assistant director of communication in February of 2026. She is responsible for developing and directing a cohesive, cross-functional communication and audience development strategy across the station's integrated digital and marketing teams.

Prior to joining WUWM, Clara spent over 10 years in global and national corporate communications. She managed complex organizational strategies as an Internal Communications Manager and Transformation Communication Leader at IKEA, and also served as a Communications Operations Leader at Volvo Cars.

Clara has a background in Social Communication and Journalism. She holds a Diploma of Advanced Studies in Political Philosophy and Communication, along with master's studies in human rights, communication for social services and communication for development.

When she is off the clock, Clara is a devoted cat aficionado.