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Jami Benz

Student Social Media Producer Intern

Jami is WUWM’s student social media producer intern. She is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, working towards her bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising, and media studies.

In her free time, you can find Jami trying out new coffee shops or singing in UWM’s all-girls choir, Alta Voce. She also has a blog on Substack called Benefactress Magazine, where she writes about things ranging from politics and pop culture to personal essays.