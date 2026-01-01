Jami is WUWM’s student social media producer intern. She is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, working towards her bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising, and media studies.

In her free time, you can find Jami trying out new coffee shops or singing in UWM’s all-girls choir, Alta Voce. She also has a blog on Substack called Benefactress Magazine, where she writes about things ranging from politics and pop culture to personal essays.