Maureen McCollum became WUWM's Vice President of Content in February 2026.

Maureen has had a lifelong love of radio. She comes to WUWM from Wisconsin Public Radio, where she served as host and executive producer of "Wisconsin Life" and "WPR Reports: Uprooted." She was also WPR's "Morning Edition" host and La Crosse reporter. Her work has appeared on NPR and has been honored with national and regional awards.

Maureen graduated from University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, where she studied communication and Spanish.

Outside of work, Maureen enjoys seeing live music, doing crafts and spending time outdoors with her husband and son.