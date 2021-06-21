Capitol Notes: Budget Heads To The Wisconsin Legislature, Evers Likely To Sign It With Some Vetoes

The joint finance committee has wrapped up its work on Wisconsin's next biennial budget and now it’s expected to go to the full Legislature for a vote. Republicans who control the committee finished by proposing a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut.

Money for the tax cuts would come from a projected $4.4 billion surplus that the Legislative Fiscal Bureau revealed earlier this month. Income tax rates would be reduced for people earning between $25,000 and $263,000 a year.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if the tax cut is something that Republicans and Democrats alike can embrace. Ross thinks the proposed tax cut may make the budget more palatable to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.