Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Status of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election probe 'up in the air'

Published October 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
Maayan Silver
WUWM
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

There’s been a whirlwind of developments in former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s quest to investigate the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Gableman abruptly canceled plans last week to interview the mayors and election clerks of the state’s five largest cities, just days after he subpoenaed them.

The mayors and election clerks were told to appear at an office outside of Milwaukee later this month for questioning and to turn over documents related to the election. Then later, Gableman reportedly notified everyone that the interviews were off.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com discusses the status of the investigation with WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
