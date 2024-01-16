Capitol Notes: Rolling out and rolling back? A medical marijuana bill. Also, Vos recall launched

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) helps unveil a bill allowing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) raises concerns about the measure.

Meanwhile, conservative critics of Vos launch a recall effort against him, while LeMahieu argues for more state tax cuts.

Wisconsin politics in 2024 is warming up, says WisPolitics Editor JR Ross in this wintry edition of Capitol Notes.