© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Rolling out and rolling back? A medical marijuana bill. Also, Vos recall launched

authorBy Chuck Quirmbach
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP state lawmakers unveil a medical marijuana proposal in South Milwaukee, on January 8, 2024.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP state lawmakers unveil a medical marijuana proposal in South Milwaukee on January 8, 2024.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) helps unveil a bill allowing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) raises concerns about the measure.

Meanwhile, conservative critics of Vos launch a recall effort against him, while LeMahieu argues for more state tax cuts.

Wisconsin politics in 2024 is warming up, says WisPolitics Editor JR Ross in this wintry edition of Capitol Notes.

tagsHeading
Capitol Notes WUWM
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
seeStoriesBy