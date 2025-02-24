© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Voters needed! Vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Maayan Silver
Published February 24, 2025 at 8:46 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has seven justices elected to 10 year terms. T
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has seven justices elected to 10 year terms.

On Tuesday April 1, 2025, Wisconsinites will go to the polls for the statewide supreme court justice race.

There are other posts on the ballot, too, like state superintendent, circuit court judges and some local offices. Check out WUWM's Voter Guide for more information on candidates and races in southeast Wisconsin.

Even though the role is technically "non-partisan," whether GOP-backed Judge and former Attorney General Brad Schimel wins or Democratically-backed Judge Susan Crawford is elected will determine the court's partisan makeup.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explains what's at stake, how the court's decisions have changed since 2023 when the court tipped to liberal control, and what we know about the electorate at this point.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver