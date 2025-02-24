Capitol Notes: Voters needed! Vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

On Tuesday April 1, 2025, Wisconsinites will go to the polls for the statewide supreme court justice race.

There are other posts on the ballot, too, like state superintendent, circuit court judges and some local offices. Check out WUWM's Voter Guide for more information on candidates and races in southeast Wisconsin.

Even though the role is technically "non-partisan," whether GOP-backed Judge and former Attorney General Brad Schimel wins or Democratically-backed Judge Susan Crawford is elected will determine the court's partisan makeup.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explains what's at stake, how the court's decisions have changed since 2023 when the court tipped to liberal control, and what we know about the electorate at this point.