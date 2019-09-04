The Milwaukee Ballet's New Third Ward Home Is Officially Open

Wednesday is Milwaukee Ballet Day. Eighty structures in 20 locations around Milwaukee are festooned with 2,500 yards of ribbon and 100 pointe shoes. It’s the beginning of the company’s 50th anniversary year, but it’s also a very big day in the history of the company.

The Milwaukee Ballet's new artistic home is officially open. Ten years in the planning, 14 months in construction, and many millions of dollars raised to pay for it all, the new Baumgartner Center for Dance houses seven state of the art studios, 11 new or refurbished pianos, climate controlled costume storage, enough office space for all of the behind the scenes staff to have room to work, and light. Lots and lots of light.

Credit Bonnie North / Looking north from the second floor balcony of the Baumgartner Center.

We met artistic director Michael Pink at the company's new home to tour the space and to learn more: