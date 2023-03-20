Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling and Amy Tan will receive medals at the White House
Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Jose Feliciano will receive medals for their work during a White House ceremony on Tuesday.
They are among 21 people and organizations to receive the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal for 2021 – awards that recognize contributions to the arts and humanities.
Actors Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive medals, as well fashion designer Vera Wang, and writers Richard Blanco, Ann Patchett, Bryan Stevenson, Amy Tan, and Colson Whitehead.
Biden will also recognize Fred Eychaner for his contributions to dance, architecture, arts education and LGBTQI+ advocacy. Eychaner is a major donor to the Democratic party.
Biden previously gave the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John in September 2022 at a special White House performance.
Here is the full list of winners:
National Medal of Arts
National Humanities Medal
