SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Now we turn to an effort to shed light on the crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an effort that, in some cases, revictimized the women he abused. It's been a year since a new law required the Justice Department to release millions of files related to the Epstein investigation. But when the files were made public last year, so were the names and even phone numbers of some of the women he targeted. NPR's Ava Berger spoke with two Epstein survivors and to the sister-in-law of one survivor who died by suicide.

ANNIE FARMER: My name's Annie Farmer. I was 16 years old when I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

DANI BENSKY: My name is Dani Bensky, and I was 17 years old when I met Jeffrey Epstein.

AMANDA ROBERTS: My name is Amanda Roberts, and I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and I am the sister-in-law of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

FARMER: There has been so much that's happened in the last 12 months and, really, in the lead-up, you know, to the passing of the legislation, as well - was very busy and very chaotic.

BENSKY: I keep thinking about that day. We sat in the gallery of the House, and we got to watch the votes come in. And it was so surreal to sit there and just watch the board and watch everything start to flip to yes. We went from that moment, and, you know, tears were streaming as we passed this new law.

ROBERTS: There was this feeling of we knew the pain that each other carried. And there was this moment of unity, and it was that feeling, that unity, that courage, together, that drove this entire year.

FARMER: The moment of joy that comes to mind for me from this year was actually the day that the files were released. I think that there - as more people in the public have become aware of both the extent of the crimes and also the amount of information that was gathered by the government about those crimes, there has been a sense of validation.

BENSKY: But then I did find my name in a memo pad. It certainly wasn't redacted, as it had my phone number in it. And we started to see that the perpetrators were really being protected, and we couldn't find perpetrators' names and predators' names, but we could certainly find a lot of victims' and survivors' names. And so that felt really awful.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BENSKY: There are a thousand girls, more than a thousand girls and women that have been abused in those files. And so, yeah, you might be talking about some powerful people, but you're also talking about over a thousand lives that have been completely derailed.

ROBERTS: There is such an appetite for justice in this community, in our country right now that I believe if we just keep this momentum pushing forward, we will see real accountability for all abusers out there. And we can really see a societal shift that says it doesn't matter what power and position and money you have, we are all to be held accountable to the same laws and rules.

FARMER: I certainly hope that there's a future where I never have to speak the names Epstein and Maxwell. I think many, many survivors in this case are interested in their lives moving on and not having to look so much in the rearview mirror about, you know, what's happened here.

ROBERTS: If Virginia was here to see this, I would tell her that I'm so proud (crying) and that I wish that you would have held on just a little bit longer to see this. But I understand why she felt like she couldn't, because she had been failed by every single system in her life.

PFEIFFER: Virginia Roberts Giuffre was one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers. She died by suicide last year. That was Dani Bensky, Annie Farmer and Amanda Roberts speaking with NPR's Ava Berger on the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

And if you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.