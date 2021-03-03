City Of Milwaukee Plans To Complete Educator Vaccinations By March 15

Within the next two weeks, Milwaukee plans to vaccinate all educators living or working in the city who want a shot.

The Milwaukee Health Department announced Tuesday that it expects to receive 17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses between now and March 15 that will be used for school and childcare workers.

“We feel really comfortable that in the next two weeks we will be able to get all educators that want shots and that want the COVID vaccine – that they will have the opportunity to get it,” Milwaukee interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said Tuesday during a press briefing.

The city’s vaccination hub at the Wisconsin Center downtown will be open seven days per week for educator vaccinations.

There will also be mobile vaccination clinics at North Division and South Division high schools next week.

Mayor Tom Barrett said the city is working to get Milwaukee Public Schools staff vaccinated before the district’s tentative in-person return date of April 12. MPS has been almost entirely virtual since the start of the school year.

“We’ve been working very, very closely with Milwaukee Public Schools,” Barrett said. “They have set their calendar so that students will be going back April 12, April 19, April 26 in sort of a staggered term. And we want to make sure we have vaccinations into the arms of people before the return into the classroom.”

MPS’s return plan still needs final approval from the school board.

School and childcare workers became eligible for the COVID vaccine in Wisconsin March 1.

To sign up for a vaccine from the Milwaukee Health Department, go to Milwaukee.gov/covidvax. Educators may also be able to make appointments at pharmacies or through their primary care providers.

