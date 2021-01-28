For Milwaukee-Area 'Long Haulers,' The Hope Is To Ease Post-COVID-19 Symptoms

By 1 hour ago
  • A drive-in COVID-19 testing and flu shot tent outside the Lisbon Avenue Health Center, in Milwaukee.
    A drive-in COVID-19 testing and flu shot tent outside the Lisbon Avenue Health Center, in Milwaukee.
    Chuck Quirmbach

State health officials list 95% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as "recovered." But that description may be a bit misleading, as the medical community estimates between 10-30% of people who get the virus have symptoms lasting for several months. 

Doctors refer to those post-COVID-19 patients as "long haulers,” and more health care providers in the Milwaukee area are focusing on them.

One long hauler is Kristin Salvhus, a Racine County resident who says she tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 26, 2020. She says the illness was horrible, with fatigue, headaches, occasional fever and difficulty breathing. Salvhus was classified as recovered by early October, but for most of the last three and a half months, she reports having chest pain, breathing problems and a lot of fatigue.

"It's just been really hard since I'm a very active person, and I haven't been able to do much because I've either been in so much pain or I couldn't breathe,” says Salvhus.

Salvhus says she's missed a lot of work and can only be on the job for about six hours on days when she's feeling a little better. She credits relatives and neighbors for helping her out at home.

Her doctor during this long haul of extended symptoms is Julie Biller, chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and a professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Medical College of Wisconsin. 

Dr. Julie Biller of the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Credit Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Biller says what may be happening to 10,000s of post-COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin, and many more around the world, is that the virus is long gone. "But for whatever reason, the body as it was trying to contain the infection and get rid of the infection went into overdrive. It's not clear exactly what causes that to happen,” she says.

Biller says when the immune or inflammatory system is too active, there can be scarring and poor functioning of organs — enough to affect the quality of life.

"It can have an impact on productivity and having enough energy to have normal family function," she says.

Biller says many patients are morphing into a pattern similar to chronic fatigue syndrome. 

Starting Jan. 28, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin are opening what they call the Post-COVID-19 Multi-Specialty Clinic. The aim is to zero in on which medications and what therapy may be best for the long haulers. Biller says inhaled corticosteroids are having some success currently. 

Another local health care system, Ascension Wisconsin, opened a post-acute COVID-19 care clinic two months ago. Dr. Erin O'Tool is a family medicine physician at the clinic in Oak Creek.

"Unfortunately for the population, it's been really busy, which would suggest that there's a lot of patients looking for support for their symptoms, which are persistent beyond the typical state of illness,” says O’Tool.

Dr. Erin O'Tool, of Ascension Wisconsin.
Credit Screenshot / Chuck Quirmbach

O'Tool says most of the long haulers he sees are referred into at least a couple weeks of physical therapy.

“The therapy program provides them a professional that will look at their blood pressure, look at their pulse oximetry, look at their heart rate, and follow them with exercise to see how those objective metrics change with time and kind of set their milestones. 'Here's where you are today. When I see you in three days, we'll see if things get better’," he explains.

O'Tool says most of the people who go through the therapy are having good outcomes. But he says the long-term picture for many is fuzzy,

"Because we haven't had a long-term yet. So, we're learning at an exceptional pace, but there's still a lot we don't know," he says.

Biller, of the Medical College of Wisconsin, says the record of patients in New York, which had more COVID-19 cases earlier last year, may offer some hope.

"They've had patients now who are out almost 10 months, some 11 months, and a lot of them are improving,” says Biller.

Biller's patient, Kristin Salvhus said Tuesday that it's been a good couple of days, thanks to medication. "Yesterday and today is the best I've felt since August," she shared.

But Salvhus said the medicine costs her about $325 a month over what her insurance covers — yet another burden for being a post-COVID-19 long hauler.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM innovation
Coronavirus
WUWM News

Related Content

Wisconsin Assembly To Vote On Repealing Statewide Mask Order

By & Scott Bauer & Todd Richmond 1 hour ago
Jack Hurbanis / WUWM

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly was poised Thursday to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, a move that would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal food assistance, brush aside warnings from health experts and make Wisconsin one of only 10 states without a statewide order.

Could Paid Sick Leave Lessen The Spread Of The Coronavirus?

By 3 hours ago
Jack Hurbanis / WUWM

A new report says that if people could afford to stay home while fighting COVID-19, it would greatly slow the spread of the virus. 

Jonathan Heller coauthored the report for the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. He says one in five people is exposed to COVID-19 while at work, and many are essential workers and people of color who don’t have paid sick days. 

U.S. Economy Slows Sharply As Pandemic Resurges

By 3 hours ago

The nation's economic engine slowed considerably in recent months, as it faced off against a winter wave of coronavirus infections.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the nation's gross domestic product grew just under 1% in October, November and December — a marked downshift from the three previous months. On an annualized basis, the economy grew 4% in the fourth quarter.

Beyond COVID-19: 4 Other Key Health Issues Congress Recently Addressed

By Emmarie Huetteman 7 hours ago

Late last month, before President Biden took office and proposed his new pandemic relief plan, Congress passed a nearly 5,600-page legislative package that provided some pandemic relief along with its more general allocations to fund the government in 2021.

While the pandemic funding got most of the attention, some even bigger changes for health care were buried in the other parts of that huge December package of laws.