Supreme Court Blocks Wisconsin's Ballot Extension Plan

By 9 minutes ago
  • A woman casts her ballot at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building on the first day of in-person early voting for the in Milwaukee last week.
    A woman casts her ballot at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building on the first day of in-person early voting for the in Milwaukee last week.
    Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on October 26, 2020 7:19 pm

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a lower court's block on Wisconsin's plan that would have allowed ballots in the state to arrive up to six days after Election Day. Democrats and progressive groups asked the justices to intervene after a federals appeals court blocked the ballot-receipt plan.

Republicans argue that the deadline extension threatens the integrity of the election by changing the rules too close to the election, an argument they have made in similar cases.

Democrats say extra days are needed because postal delays could disenfranchise many voters. An NPR analysis earlier this year found that tens of thousands of primary ballots were rejected because they did not arrive on time.

This is one of three cases before the Supreme Court involving state mail-in ballot deadlines.

In another case before the Court, North Carolina Republicans asked the Court to intervene after a lower court ruled that the state can count mail-in ballots received up to nine days after Election Day — instead of the usual three — as long as the ballots are mailed by Election Day.

On Oct. 19, an evenly divided court declined a Republican request to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots received up to three days past Election Day.

But the state Republican party returned to the court four days later, asking the justices to hear the merits of the case before Election Day. The addition of new justice Amy Coney Barrett could tilt the balance in their favor, although it's unclear whether she will participate or recuse herself from election-related cases heard so close to her swearing in.

The cases are part of an unprecedented nationwide legal fight between the parties over the rules governing mail-in voting, which has taken on greater significance this year due to the pandemic. Already, more than 62 million Americans have cast early and mail-in votes in what's expected to be a record turnout election.

Most of the lawsuits have been brought in battleground states that President Trump won by relatively slim margins in 2016. Whether certain ballots will be counted could make a big difference in this year's outcome, especially in key states like Wisconsin.

While Democrats succeeded in loosening the rules in several states, they've recently experienced a number of significant defeats.

The Supreme Court backed the Republican Alabama secretary of state's ban on curbside voting.

The Texas Supreme Court stayed a lower court decision blocking Gov. Greg Abbott from limiting the number of ballot delivery sites in the state to one per county. And voting rights groups dropped their effort to expand the number of drop boxes in Ohio after losing in federal appeals court.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
election
voting
NPR

Related Content

5 Things To Watch In The Final Week Of The 2020 Presidential Campaign

By 15 hours ago

The home stretch of a presidential campaign can be warping.

"In this final phase, the feedback loop inside a campaign can become really distorted," said Brian Jones, a Republican strategist and veteran of the Mitt Romney, John McCain and George W. Bush campaigns. "Campaigns destined for defeat find ways to believe there's still a chance and campaigns headed for victory can be overly nervous."

Wisconsin 2020 Election: Key Deadlines For Voter Registration, Voting Absentee And In Person

By Oct 6, 2020
grejak / stock.adobe.com

Updated Oct. 21 at 10:16 a.m. CT

What's the deadline to request an absentee ballot? How do you get a mail-in ballot in Wisconsin? WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR put together a Wisconsin voter's guide to help you make sure your vote counts in the 2020 presidential election.

Polack Takes On Steil As Wisconsin Dems Try To Win 1st CD For First Time In 25 Years

By Oct 19, 2020
Courtesy of Bryan Steil and Roger Polack

In some ways, Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, stretching from southern Milwaukee County to Janesville, is a political swing area. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won four of the district's six counties on her way to reelection in 2018. 

But Democrats have not held the House seat in about 25 years. This fall's Democratic House candidate, Roger Polack, says 2020 is a different situation and is hoping to unseat one-term Republican incumbent Bryan Steil.

Meet The 2020 Wisconsin 5th Congressional District Candidates: Scott Fitzgerald And Tom Palzewicz

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy of Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Palzewicz

Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District spans from just west of Milwaukee through Waukesha County to Jefferson and Dodge counties. Two candidates are competing for the seat in the Nov.