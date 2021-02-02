Vaccinations Of Registered Seniors Begin At Wisconsin Center, Amid Questions

By 2 hours ago
  • Milwaukee resident Marva Meinert receives her first COVID-19 shot at the Wisconsin Center on Feb. 1.
    Milwaukee resident Marva Meinert receives her first COVID-19 shot at the Wisconsin Center on Feb. 1.
    Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Efforts to immunize people 65 and older against COVID-19 are stepping up this week in Wisconsin. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will hold a second day of vaccinating hundreds of seniors who have appointments.

But a city health official says they've had to take steps to prevent other people from unfairly coming in, and he says, questions about vaccine supply continue to inject uncertainty into the process. 

The State Department of Health Services says about 20% of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those people live in care facilities like nursing homes, where the vaccine has been administered for about a month. Wisconsin seniors living in other quarters have only been allowed to get the medicine since January 25. 

Even then, it was mainly seniors who are customers of large health care providers who were getting an injection. But the Wisconsin Center site is open to more people 65 and older.

As Clarence Joshua left the building Monday after receiving his shot, he exclaimed that receiving the first dose is part of a huge goal: "Survive. Live! Come out of this misery that we're in!"

Jan Manes said he got the vaccine as a step toward a more normal work life.

"I work for Carmen High School, and at this point, they're virtual, waiting to get back into classes. I think the shot not only protects me, but also protects the kids, and all the other people around. I think it's a duty almost to get the shot,” said Manes.

Indoor seating is available for people waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin Center.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Vaccine recipient Cythnia Wisneski said the relatively quick development of the drug is a marvel. "I really think it's been an achievement for everyone to be vaccinated across the whole United States,” she said.

Michael Chin said he hasn't minded waiting behind other groups of people who were immunized first. "There must be priorities in issuing the vaccine. So, I'm OK with that," he said.

Jean Hudlett said going to the city of Milwaukee-run location was actually faster than going to her health care provider. "I wish my health system would have been more helpful because they would have been scheduling me weeks out," she said.

Like the other vaccine recipients, Hudlett promised to come back in three weeks for her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as she also has a goal: "See my friends and family, which is very important to me." She said it’s been a while since she saw them.

People who received the vaccine Monday at the Wisconsin Center reported brief waits during some points of the process.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

The Milwaukee Health Department said it expects nearly 1,500 seniors will get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin Center during the first two days of this week.

Preparedness Coordinator Dr. Nick Tomaro said many signed up through the HealthyMKE.com website city. But he says the Milwaukee Health Department also did specific outreach to certain churches as well as with the Milwaukee Housing Authority.

"To be very upfront with you, we have had some problems with the link for scheduling being shared inappropriately. We've had our link shared on Facebook. We've had our link passed around amongst individuals who are not appropriate for vaccine at this time. So, as everyone's kind of experiencing around the state and around the country, we really are trying to target specific groups and so right now, this is our attempt as a health department to be very appropriate with who's coming in initially here,” said Tomaro.

Dr. Nick Tomaro, Milwaukee Health Department Preparedness Coordinator, speaks with the news media on Monday.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Besides trying to carefully screen who gets a shot, Tomaro said making sure there's enough vaccine remains a long-term concern.

"It's a really fluid situation around the state for the supply of vaccine. So we're actually working with Pfizer vaccine. We will begin getting the Moderna vaccine starting Wednesday, and we don't know the timing of that shipment. So, to talk about the complexities, you're talking two different vaccines, two different dosing schedules. We are having to be very, very flexible with scheduling at this time,” he said.

Tomaro said the city of Milwaukee has also had to set aside some doses for earlier vaccine recipients who are due to come in this week and get their second shot.    

He said staff at the Wisconsin Center have the ability to scale up 10,000 vaccine recipients per week. But that capacity won't be used until the supply dramatically increases. 

Tags: 
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine
seniors
WUWM News

Related Content

Communities Seek Ways To Get The Correct COVID-19 Vaccination Information Out To Public

By Feb 1, 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

There’s been a lot of confusion over exactly who can currently get the COVID-19 vaccine and when. Nearly a year into the pandemic, a lot of people are ready to get the vaccine as a means of returning to a normal life — whatever that means.  

But due to limited availability, the government is prioritizing the roll-out.

What’s clear is that being part of the eligible group doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll move up in line, at least not right away.

“There’s a big difference between vaccine eligibility and availability," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says.

Wisconsin Assembly Cancels Vote On Repeal Of Mask Mandate

By & & Scott Bauer & Todd Richmond Jan 28, 2021
ANDY MANIS / Getty Images

Updated 4:08 p.m. CST

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million a month in federal aid.

Speaker Robin Vos said the Assembly was “hitting the pause button" and could return as soon as next week to repeal the mask ban. In the meantime, Vos said he wanted to be sure that the move could be made without losing the federal money.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Will It Protect Against New Variants And Do You Need A 2nd Dose?

By 10 hours ago

As the virus that causes COVID-19 continues its global attack, it has done what scientists predicted it would do — it's given rise to new, slightly different strains. How significant some of those strains will be to the pandemic is now under intense study. Meanwhile, demand for the currently available vaccines is outstripping the early supply, and some scientists have sparked controversy by suggesting holding off on booster shots until more people have had their initial shots.

Why Some People Have 'Jumped The Line' To Receive Leftover Vaccine Doses

By Jan 29, 2021
Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES

In Wisconsin and elsewhere, some people who are not at high-risk for COVID-19 infection have been able to “jump the line” and get vaccinated when providers have had extra doses.

Thirty-three-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced on Twitter that he was able to get the vaccine, even though he is not eligible under Wisconsin’s prioritization plan. Right now, it includes healthcare workers, first responders and people age 65 and older.