Thursday on Lake Effect: 'Ahead of the Curve,' Women's Suffrage Movement, Female Heart Attacks
We meet the subject of the documentary, Ahead of the Curve, which tells the story of the founder of the world’s most successful lesbian magazine. Then, we learn about the lesser-told history of the women involved in the suffrage movement. We hear an essay about size stigma. Plus, we look at disparities in how men and women experience heart attacks.
Guests:
- Jen Rainin, director and co-producer Ahead of the Curve; Franco Stevens, lead cast and founder of Curve magazine
- Veronica Chambers, editor for narrative projects at The New York Times
- Jessica Young, community activist and writer
- Dr. Nicole Lohr, medical director of cardiovascular clinical trials at Froedert & an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin