Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: College Enrollment, COVID Earners, STRONG Milwaukee Center, Fashion School

Published March 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST

Wednesday on Lake Effect

We hear from admissions staff at Cardinal Stritch University about how the pandemic continues to impact freshmen enrollment. Then, our COVID Earners series highlights the struggles freelance artists have felt during the pandemic. We learn how the Strong Milwaukee Center is addressing children’s mental health. We’ll tell you about the work being done at the Wisconsin Water Week Conference and learn about Milwaukee’s new Edessa School of Fashion.

Guests:

  • Shaun Keating, undergrad admissions director at Cardinal Stritch University; Mark Quistorf, director of financial aid at Cardinal Stritch University
  • Barderies Hampton, freelance graphic designer
  • Mario Costantini, chair of the board of directors at Strong Milwaukee Center; Dr. Ashley Schoof, director of Strong Program; Tamika Johnson, parent
  • Eric Olson, director of the Extension Lakes Program at UW-Stevens Point
  • Lynne Dixon, academic dean & lead developer at Edessa School of Fashion
