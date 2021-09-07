Tuesday on Lake Effect: Cultures & Community Festival, U.S. Labor Secretary, MusiCreation Station, 'Two American Families'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the inspiration behind Milwaukee Films’ Cultures and Community Festival, going on now. The U.S. Labor Secretary talks about Colectivo workers forming a union. We look at the Milwaukee documentary Two American Families. Plus, learn about the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s project: the MusiCreation Station.
Guests:
- Geraud Blanks, chief innovation officer of Milwaukee Film
- US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh
- Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners
- Bruce Campbell, Lake Effect essayist
- Mike Standall and Mitch Shiner, instructors at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music