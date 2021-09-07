© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Cultures & Community Festival, U.S. Labor Secretary, MusiCreation Station, 'Two American Families'

Published September 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the inspiration behind Milwaukee Films’ Cultures and Community Festival, going on now. The U.S. Labor Secretary talks about Colectivo workers forming a union. We look at the Milwaukee documentary Two American Families. Plus, learn about the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s project: the MusiCreation Station.

Guests:

  • Geraud Blanks, chief innovation officer of Milwaukee Film
  • US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh
  • Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners
  • Bruce Campbell, Lake Effect essayist
  • Mike Standall and Mitch Shiner, instructors at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
