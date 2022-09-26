Monday on Lake Effect: POC homebuyers, Capitol Notes, Monthly with Mosley, Bubbler Talk, Landmark Lanes at 95

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how a new initiative could offer more support to prospective homebuyers of color. Capitol Notes explores candidate spending in the midterm election. Our Monthly with Mosley conversation looks at two women-owned businesses creating fall fun for Milwaukeeans. Bubbler Talk explores what Milwaukee was like during the Great Depression. Plus, as Landmark Lanes turns 95, we look at its history and how it continues to meet the shifting preferences of Milwaukeeans.

