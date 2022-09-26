© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Michels lags in funds and TV ads, Evers keeps after Wisconsin's abortion ban

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT
Wisconsin flag
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM

In Wisconsin's governor's race, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers is outspending conservative challenger Tim Michels on ads about 3:1. We unpack what that means and what we know about the campaigns' finances before reports come out Tuesday. We also discuss how Republicans have rejected Evers' attempt to create a new referendum process for voters to take on the state's 1849 abortion law via a special session. We also look at the national importance of the Wisconsin midterms and the beginning of the Wisconsin Election Commission's lengthy process to review the rules for election observers.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
