Capitol Notes: Michels lags in funds and TV ads, Evers keeps after Wisconsin's abortion ban

In Wisconsin's governor's race, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers is outspending conservative challenger Tim Michels on ads about 3:1. We unpack what that means and what we know about the campaigns' finances before reports come out Tuesday. We also discuss how Republicans have rejected Evers' attempt to create a new referendum process for voters to take on the state's 1849 abortion law via a special session. We also look at the national importance of the Wisconsin midterms and the beginning of the Wisconsin Election Commission's lengthy process to review the rules for election observers.

