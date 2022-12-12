Monday 12/12/22: Iron District jobs, Capitol Notes, Winter Farmer's Market, ice safety, Monthly with Mosley

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on how to ensure fair, living wage jobs are created by a new soccer stadium and entertainment district in Milwaukee. Then, learn about a meeting state republicans had over the weekend on the midterm election results and their plans for the future. We tell you what you can expect from Milwaukee's Winter Farmer's Market. We get advice on how to stay safe on the ice this winter. Plus, in our Monthly with Mosley conversation, we get some ideas for activities to do with loved ones or give as gifts this holiday season.

