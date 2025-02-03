© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 2/3/25: MPD pursuit policy, oft-forgotten Black history, Jones Island

Published February 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we share the Milwaukee Police Department’s pursuit policy and how it’s being enforced and monitored. Then, we tell you about an upcoming lecture about Black history that is often never taught. Plus, we look at a documentary that explores the history of Jones Island.

Guests:

Lake Effect