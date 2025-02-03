Monday 2/3/25: MPD pursuit policy, oft-forgotten Black history, Jones Island
Today on Lake Effect, we share the Milwaukee Police Department’s pursuit policy and how it’s being enforced and monitored. Then, we tell you about an upcoming lecture about Black history that is often never taught. Plus, we look at a documentary that explores the history of Jones Island.
Guests:
- Leon Todd, executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission
- Jeramey Jannene, president and co-founder of Urban Milwaukee
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian
- Claudia Looze, director, co-producer and editor of "People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary"
- Tony Wood, technical director of "People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary"