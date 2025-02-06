Thursday 2/6/25: Survive and thrive this winter
Today's show is all about winter. We tell you how to stay safe outdoors and be prepared for emergencies. We share some best practices on how to keep your pets healthy and comfortable in the winter. Plus, we share some tips to help avoid putting extra stress on your car in the cold.
Guests:
- Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management
- Eric Larsen, polar adventurer, expedition guide
- Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society
- Mark Savage, writer behind "Savage On Wheels"
- Kate Pociask, founder and organizer of Winter Break Milwaukee