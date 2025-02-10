© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 2/10/25: Capitol Notes, library kitchens, historic recipes

Published February 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Wisconsin politicians are reacting to the Trump administration’s actions and how they could impact people here in the state. Then our Books and Beyond series goes from the stacks to the stove at the Cargill Community Kitchen. Plus, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Historic Recipe Files.

Guests:

