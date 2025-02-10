Monday 2/10/25: Capitol Notes, library kitchens, historic recipes
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Wisconsin politicians are reacting to the Trump administration’s actions and how they could impact people here in the state. Then our Books and Beyond series goes from the stacks to the stove at the Cargill Community Kitchen. Plus, we explore the Milwaukee Public Library’s Historic Recipe Files.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Jerrianne Heyslitt, author of "Valiant Vel: Vel Phillips and the Fight for Fairness and Equality"
- Michael Phillips, son of Vel and Dale Phillips
- Sharrie Agee, kitchen consultant at the Milwaukee Public Library Mitchell Street Branch
- Kristina Gomez, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library