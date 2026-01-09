Friday 1/9/26: A chat with David Crowley, Milwaukee and Venezuela, lead remediation at MPS
Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley addresses challenges the county faced in 2025 and the changes to MCTS happening this new year. Then, Milwaukeeans with roots in Venezuela share how they're feeling after the U.S. military raid that captured that country's president. Plus, we learn how Milwaukee Public Schools removed lead particles from 100 schools last year.
Guests:
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
- Dr. Gabriela Nagy, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Michael Turza, interim chief operations officer and interim director of facilities and maintenance for Milwaukee Public Schools
- Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm