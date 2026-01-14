© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/14/26: adult literacy, WisconsinEye shuttering, Milwaukee Water Commons leader, Liberace memorialization

Published January 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the need for reading comprehension services for adults in Milwaukee. Wisconsin’s version of C-SPAN shut down because of a lack of funding so we look at what that means for transparency in our state’s politics. We speak with the outgoing co-director of the Milwaukee Water Commons. Plus, we learn about Liberace's Wisconsin upbringing and the lack of recognition for the famed performer in his hometown.

Guests:

  • Holly McCoy-Perez, executive director of Literacy Services of Wisconsin
  • Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council
  • Brenda Coley, outgoing co-executive director of Milwaukee Water Commons
  • Tom Kertscher, local writer
