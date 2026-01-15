© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/15/26: The basics of data centers, Wisconsin in the Olympics, surviving forced assimilation

Published January 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a data expert breaks down the basics of data centers as new ones are built in Wisconsin. We speak with Deedra Irwin – a Wisconsinite heading to the Winter Olympics to compete in the biathlon with Team USA. Plus, a survivor of a Native American boarding school shares his story.

Guests:

Lake Effect