Thursday 1/15/26: The basics of data centers, Wisconsin in the Olympics, surviving forced assimilation
Today on Lake Effect, a data expert breaks down the basics of data centers as new ones are built in Wisconsin. We speak with Deedra Irwin – a Wisconsinite heading to the Winter Olympics to compete in the biathlon with Team USA. Plus, a survivor of a Native American boarding school shares his story.
Guests:
- Kyle Cranmer, director of the Data Science Institute at UW-Madison
- Deedra Irwin, U.S. Army staff sergeant and Team USA biathlete
- Dewey Schanandore, Wisconsin residential school survivor