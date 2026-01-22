Thursday 1/22/26: Milwaukee Health Assessment, Live at Lake Effect, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the city of Milwaukee’s Health Assessment and learn how it could impact care for residents. We share the final episode of our Live at Lake Effect series filmed at the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Plus, in our new season of Bubbler Talk we learn about the Milwaukee Flyers.
Guests:
- Dominique Hyatt-Oates, deputy commissioner of policy, innovation and equity at the Milwaukee Health Department
- Ali Tahler-Reed, public health data and evaluation director at the Milwaukee Health Department
- Brad Roehl, founder and co-president of Visionary Studios
- Trapper Schoepp, musician