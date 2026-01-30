Friday 1/30/26: warming shelters, Keys to Homeownership, coyotes, new Milwaukee Rec Director, One Liner Madness
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Milwaukee’s network of emergency shelters are responding during the extreme cold. We look at how different neighborhood groups are helping renters become homeowners. We tell you about the coyotes you see around the city and how we can coexist with them. We meet Milwaukee Recreation’s new director. Plus, tell you about the One Line Madness comedy show coming to Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Evan Barbian, development and communications manager at Cathedral Center
- David Drake, UW-Madison Wildlife Specialist
- Annie Kubes, Milwaukee Recreation’s new senior director
- Emily Winter, one of the creators of One Liner Madness
- Dana Ehrmann, local comedian