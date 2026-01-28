© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Brevity is the soul of wit at 'One Liner Madness' tournament, coming to X-Ray Arcade on Jan. 31

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM CST
Poster for "One-Liner Madness," coming to X-Ray Arcade on Jan. 31. Poster features a comedian performing and judges laughing in the background.
X-Ray Arcade
X-Ray Arcade will host "One Liner Madness" on Jan. 31.

A comedy competition is making its Milwaukee debut on Jan. 31 at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy. One Liner Madness is a bracketed competition between 64 Milwaukee-area comedians, battling it out one-line at a time.

Although this will be its first time in the Cream City, the competition series is a decade old and has featured hundreds of comedians and thousands of one-liners.

Emily Winter is one of the creators of One Liner Madness. She’ll be emceeing the event here in Milwaukee. Dana Ehrmann is a local comedian who will be participating in the competition. They both joined Lake Effect's Joy Powers ahead of the show.

_
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
