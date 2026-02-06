Friday 2/6/26: Milwaukee's Point-In-Time, baby bust, stationary and joy
Today on Lake Effect, we get a look at how Milwaukee County does its Point-In-Time Count and how they're helping those experiencing homelessness. Then, we look at the long-term impact of declining births in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn about a stationery market happening this weekend and the joy of using stickers, prints and greeting cards.
Guests:
- Krystina Kohler, impact manager for the Safe and Stable Homes Initiative at United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County
- Hongyu Liu, data investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
- John Johnson, research fellow at the Marquette Law School Lubar Center
- Chandler Hougan, graphic designer, illustrator and organizer of the Snail Mail Stationery Market