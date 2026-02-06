© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Friday 2/6/26: Milwaukee's Point-In-Time, baby bust, stationary and joy

Published February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we get a look at how Milwaukee County does its Point-In-Time Count and how they're helping those experiencing homelessness. Then, we look at the long-term impact of declining births in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn about a stationery market happening this weekend and the joy of using stickers, prints and greeting cards.

Guests:

