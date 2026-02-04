Shop stickers galore and more at Milwaukee’s Snail Mail Stationery Market

Full Lake Effect Conversation with Snail Mail Organizer Chandler Hougan Listen • 11:26

When was the last time you wrote a letter to someone you love?

Well, the Snail Mail Stationery Market has got you covered just in time for Valentine’s Day.

You can check out the stationery market this Saturday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point — and enjoy handcrafted stickers, posters, cards and more.

It’s the market’s second year, and all of the stationery is illustrated and printed by eight local artists. Chandler Hougan is one of those artists — she’s a graphic designer, illustrator and organizer of the Snail Mail Stationery Market.

“[Stationery] definitely draws me in that it's physical; you can manipulate it, and you can be creative,” she says. “Even though you're not the one who specifically made the items that you buy, you can transform those items into something else.”

Hougan spoke with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about her love for stationery and what people can expect to see at this year’s event.

“When you walk in [to Anodyne], there will be a volunteer holding cards for our stamp rally,” Hougan says. “The stamp rally is for when you buy a piece of stationery, no matter how much it was, you will receive a stamp. If you buy from six different vendors, you will receive a little bag full of stationery goodies that are not available at any of the tables at the market. I’m really excited to offer this; It’s not something I did last year.”

Artists vending at the 2026 Snail Mail Stationery Market

Visit the Snail Mail Stationery Market website to learn more about the event.