Thursday 2/12/26: Spicy stories and sultry spellings for Valentine vixens
Today on Lake Effect, we follow themes of love, romance, and spicy situations. We chat with a senior couple about what it’s like finding love later in life. Then, we share some book suggestions for your reading pleasure this Valentine’s Day. Plus, we tell you about an upcoming adult spelling bee, and our producers try to spell Valentine-themed words.
Guests:
- Natasha Meyer, owner of the Well Red Damsel
- Molly Snyder, senior writer for OnMilwaukee