© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Friday 2/13/26: Data center basics, local blood supply, Friday the Thirteenth

Published February 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we help you understand the basics of data centers and tell you about a resource from WUWM that can help. Then, we learn about the local need for blood donations following a cold snap. Plus, we learn about the legends surrounding Friday the Thirteenth, and its ominous place in our culture.

Guests:

Lake Effect