Lake Effect

Monday 2/16/26: Election administration, White House history, Betty Brinn artist-in-residence

Published February 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about proposals that would change how elections are run in the U.S. Then, a Wisconsin native shares how his passion for history led him to the White House Historical Association. Plus, we talk to this year’s artist-in-residence at Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

Guests:

Lake Effect