Monday 2/16/26: Election administration, White House history, Betty Brinn artist-in-residence
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about proposals that would change how elections are run in the U.S. Then, a Wisconsin native shares how his passion for history led him to the White House Historical Association. Plus, we talk to this year’s artist-in-residence at Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.
Guests:
- Derek Clinger, senior counsel for the State Democracy Research Initiative at UW-Madison
- Dr. Matthew Costello, chief education officer for the White House Historical Association
- Malik Johnson, musician and this year’s artist-in-residence at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Kevin Henkes, author of the children’s book “Finding Things”
- Laura Dronzek, illustrator of the children’s book “Finding Things”