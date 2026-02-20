Friday 2/20/26: Origins of Black History Month, Birkie baby, skating ribbon
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the origins of Black History Month as we celebrate its 100th anniversary in the U.S. Then, we talk with a former Birkebeiner baby and learn how his parent’s love story landed him in the race at a very young age. Plus, we tell you about Wisconsin’s first skating ribbon and help you plan a trip there in a new Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life & History
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Mary Jones, executive director of Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce
- Malik Johnson, musician and this year’s artist-in-residence at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum