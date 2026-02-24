© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/24/26: Cargill Community Kitchen, African American Heritage Garden, Midwest cocktail culture, historic recipes book

Published February 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Library Branch. We look at the history of the African American Heritage Garden. A cocktail journalist shares why Wisconsin has cemented its place in the modern cocktail revival. Plus, we meet the authors of an historic recipes book.

Guests:

  • Sharrie Agee, Cargill Community Kitchen Consultant at the MilwaukeePublic Library Mitchell Street Branch
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & Fondy Food Center
  • Robert Simonson, cocktail writer
  • Jane Conway & Randi Ramsden, co-authors of Extra! Extra! Eat All About It: Culinary Curiosities From Historic Wisconsin Newspapers
Lake Effect