Tuesday 2/24/26: Cargill Community Kitchen, African American Heritage Garden, Midwest cocktail culture, historic recipes book
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Library Branch. We look at the history of the African American Heritage Garden. A cocktail journalist shares why Wisconsin has cemented its place in the modern cocktail revival. Plus, we meet the authors of an historic recipes book.
Guests:
- Sharrie Agee, Cargill Community Kitchen Consultant at the MilwaukeePublic Library Mitchell Street Branch
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & Fondy Food Center
- Robert Simonson, cocktail writer
- Jane Conway & Randi Ramsden, co-authors of Extra! Extra! Eat All About It: Culinary Curiosities From Historic Wisconsin Newspapers