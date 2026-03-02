© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 3/2/26: Trump lawsuits over tariffs and environment, solar system dynamism

Published March 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear why some Wisconsin businesses have sued over Trump’s tariffs. Then, we learn about another lawsuit against a Trump administration policy – this one related to environmental protections. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares how our solar system is actually a very dynamic place.

Guests:

