Monday 3/2/26: Trump lawsuits over tariffs and environment, solar system dynamism
Today on Lake Effect, we hear why some Wisconsin businesses have sued over Trump’s tariffs. Then, we learn about another lawsuit against a Trump administration policy – this one related to environmental protections. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares how our solar system is actually a very dynamic place.
Guests:
- Ricardo Torres, reporter for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Amy Barrilleaux, communications director with Clean Wisconsin
- Beth Neary, co-president of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Sean Kafer, program director of docUWM and director of "Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood"
- Dick Strassburger, president of the Milwaukee Radio Amateurs Club