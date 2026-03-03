© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/3/26: MCTS changes, MMSD and green infrastructure, 101 Wisconsin idols

Published March 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about changes coming again to Milwaukee County’s Transit system due to a budget gap. Then, we learn about MMSD’s green infrastructure work and how it’s helping keep our waterways clean. Plus, we speak with the author of a book all about people with a Wisconsin connection who’ve changed the world.

Guests:

Lake Effect