Tuesday 3/3/26: MCTS changes, MMSD and green infrastructure, 101 Wisconsin idols
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about changes coming again to Milwaukee County’s Transit system due to a budget gap. Then, we learn about MMSD’s green infrastructure work and how it’s helping keep our waterways clean. Plus, we speak with the author of a book all about people with a Wisconsin connection who’ve changed the world.
Guests:
- Jesus Ochoa, director of service development for the Milwaukee County Transit System
- Bre Plier, director of integrated water management at Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Dean Robbins, author of "Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me"
- Bony Benavides, Milwaukee-based conguera