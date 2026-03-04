© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/4/26: WUWM voter roundtable one year later, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published March 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from voters we spoke to during the 2024 election. At the time all of them were planning to vote for Donald Trump, but one voter ended up changing her mind before the election. We hear from all of them about how they think the first year of his second term has gone.

Guests:

