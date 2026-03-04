Wednesday 3/4/26: WUWM voter roundtable one year later, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from voters we spoke to during the 2024 election. At the time all of them were planning to vote for Donald Trump, but one voter ended up changing her mind before the election. We hear from all of them about how they think the first year of his second term has gone.
Guests:
- Alex Leykin, participant in WUWM's voter roundtable
- Rebecca Smith, participant in WUWM's voter roundtable
- Gissell Vera, participant in WUWM's voter roundtable
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record