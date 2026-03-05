Friday 3/6/26: MCTS changes, Trump environment lawsuit, reconnecting with 2024 voters
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about more changes coming to Milwaukee County’s Transit system because of a budget deficit. Then, we learn about another lawsuit against a Trump administration policy – this one related to environmental protections. Plus, we catch up with a voter we spoke with in 2024 to see what they think of President Trump’s second term so far.
Guests:
- Jesus Ochoa, director of service development for the Milwaukee County Transit System
- Amy Barrilleaux, communications director with Clean Wisconsin
- Beth Neary, co-president of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network
- Gissell Vera, participant in WUWM's voter roundtable
- Kayla Patterson, organizer for the Milwaukee’s International Women’s Day Coalition
- KJ Johnson, organizer for the Milwaukee’s International Women’s Day Coalition