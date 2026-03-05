© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Friday 3/6/26: MCTS changes, Trump environment lawsuit, reconnecting with 2024 voters

Published March 5, 2026 at 5:57 PM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about more changes coming to Milwaukee County’s Transit system because of a budget deficit. Then, we learn about another lawsuit against a Trump administration policy – this one related to environmental protections. Plus, we catch up with a voter we spoke with in 2024 to see what they think of President Trump’s second term so far.

Guests:

Lake Effect