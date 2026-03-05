Thursday 3/5/26: Celebrating International Women's Day; Group Chat, TEMPO, NASA
Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate International Women’s Day. This month’s group chat explores what womanhood means and the continued fight for reproductive justice. We learn about TEMPO - the largest professional women's group in Wisconsin. Plus, a former NASA astrophysicist shares some of the many discoveries made by women.
Guests:
- Kayla Patterson, organizer for the Milwaukee’s International Women’s Day Coalition
- KJ Johnson, organizer for the Milwaukee’s International Women’s Day Coalition
- Jen Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO
- Michelle Thaller, astronomer, astrophysicist and the former assistant director for science communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center