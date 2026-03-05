© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our online donation form is currently unavailable due to a technical issue. We are working to restore it as soon as possible.
Lake Effect

Thursday 3/5/26: Celebrating International Women's Day; Group Chat, TEMPO, NASA

Published March 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate International Women’s Day. This month’s group chat explores what womanhood means and the continued fight for reproductive justice. We learn about TEMPO - the largest professional women's group in Wisconsin. Plus, a former NASA astrophysicist shares some of the many discoveries made by women.

Guests:

Lake Effect