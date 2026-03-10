© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/10/26: Iranian students speak on current conflict, Milwaukee immigrant stories, senior social club

Published March 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Iranian students studying at UW-Milwaukee who support US military actions in their home country. Then, we learn how the federal crackdown on immigration has impacted undocumented people living in Milwaukee. Plus, we join a group of seniors for their monthly social club meet up.

Guests:

