Thursday 3/12/26: reporting on ICE in western WI, sauna culture, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Journal Sentinel reporter who visited Western Wisconsin where ICE operations are taking place. Then, we learn how visiting saunas can be a relaxing way to get through Wisconsin winters. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we learn about a statue in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square that pays tribute to immigrant mothers.
Guests:
- Sophie Carson, reporter for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Bridget Fogarty, reporter for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at the MPL central branch