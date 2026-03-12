© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 3/12/26: reporting on ICE in western WI, sauna culture, Bubbler Talk

Published March 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Journal Sentinel reporter who visited Western Wisconsin where ICE operations are taking place. Then, we learn how visiting saunas can be a relaxing way to get through Wisconsin winters. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we learn about a statue in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square that pays tribute to immigrant mothers.

Guests:

